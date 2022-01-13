CSX (CSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

