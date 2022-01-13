Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

