Regions Financial (RF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Regions Financial to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RF opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

