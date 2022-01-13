Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post $60.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.73 million. Materialise reported sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $233.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Materialise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Materialise by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTLS opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 194.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

