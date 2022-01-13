Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.17 Million

Brokerages expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce sales of $19.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 million and the highest is $48.19 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 339.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $49.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.13 million to $78.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.35 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $138.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,033,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 387,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. 1,494,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,327. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

