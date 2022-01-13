$345.23 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $345.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $154.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,423 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

