Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the lowest is $3.74 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,608 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $159.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.