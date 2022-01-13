Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 13,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 10,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.76.
In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $26,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $94,201.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Karat Packaging by 20.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.
About Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.
