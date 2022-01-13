Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 13,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 10,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.76.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $102.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $26,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $94,201.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Karat Packaging by 20.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

