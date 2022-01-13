Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading Up 0.6%

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 1,314,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,033,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.
KD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.
About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)
Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.
Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.