Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading Up 0.6%

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 1,314,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,033,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

KD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $996,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Elly Keinan acquired 29,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $500,505.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 102,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,876 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.