FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Shares Down 0.8%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 38,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTVIU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,117,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter valued at about $13,117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter valued at about $12,663,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter valued at about $12,108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter valued at about $11,362,000.

