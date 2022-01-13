Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of JXN stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. 1,300,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,444. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 802.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,563,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

