Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price at $33.33

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 375,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,398. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $866.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 532,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

