Blocknet (BLOCK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,601.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $6.37 million and $80,601.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00033275 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00018061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004877 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,348,761 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

