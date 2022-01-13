Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.49. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

