Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Up 0.1%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 40,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 26,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

About Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

