Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post sales of $320.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $233.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.64.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after buying an additional 900,527 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,393,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $448.91. 340,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,838. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

