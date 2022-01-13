Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT at $24.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SMMCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 4,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

