Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $362.87.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,211,045 shares of company stock valued at $768,984,798. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Snowflake by 43.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Snowflake by 194.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,627,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.29. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of -120.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.