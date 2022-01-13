Ambire AdEx (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $68.99 Million

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $68.99 million and $6.78 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 148,480,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,038,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

