Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

HT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 232,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,405. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $368.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

