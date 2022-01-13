Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $95.46. 172,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.58.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

