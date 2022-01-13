Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

UBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 155,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

