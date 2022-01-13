Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

