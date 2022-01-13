Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.20. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

OXINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

