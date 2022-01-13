Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00.

THRY traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 197,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,040. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,802,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 5,831.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 308,927 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

