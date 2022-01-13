Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post sales of $242.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.15 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $242.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $922.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,276.72 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

