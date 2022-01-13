Aurora Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $37.64 million and $719,743.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00342252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

