Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 390,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

