Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Darren Gee Sells 23,700 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$260,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,984,719.

Darren Gee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$78,632.28.

PEY traded up C$0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,310. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.72.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

