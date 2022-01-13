Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.43 ($9.62).

LRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.91) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.35) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of LON:LRE traded down GBX 11 ($0.15) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 516 ($7.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 513.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 582.23. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 487.60 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 766 ($10.40). The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other Lancashire news, insider Michael George Dawson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($34,206.60). Also, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($14,062.71). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,660 shares of company stock worth $8,559,880.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

