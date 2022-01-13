Everest Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.13 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar. Everest has a market cap of $53.13 million and $369,374.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.34 or 0.07642753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,506.35 or 0.99602945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

