TOKPIE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,847.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $10,847.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

