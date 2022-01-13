Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) to Sell

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 123,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,734. The company has a market capitalization of $313.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

