Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOLLEY INC is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of products for car and truck enthusiasts. HOLLEY INC, formerly known as Empower Ltd., is based in BOWLING GREEN, Ky. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.84.

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. 55,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Holley will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,093,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

