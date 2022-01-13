$1.31 EPS Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lindsay by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lindsay by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Lindsay by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lindsay by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNN stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $140.23. 54,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,871. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

