BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BancFirst stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,881. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 149.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

