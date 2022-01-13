MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $180,760.39 and $5,299.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00077690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.50 or 0.07652201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,407.32 or 0.99553749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007984 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

