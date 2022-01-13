Blocery Market Capitalization Reaches $10.66 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Blocery has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and $634,947.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocery coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blocery Profile

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,649,997 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

