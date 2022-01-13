Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.50

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEPJY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

