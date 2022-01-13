TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $121.01 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00005197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $121.01 million and approximately $111,146.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

