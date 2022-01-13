Particl (PART) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,066.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Particl has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00004512 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $23.28 million and $2,066.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003847 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00029058 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.71 or 0.00630034 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,834,833 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

