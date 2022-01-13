Analysts Set ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Target Price at $47.73

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 8,072,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,141,234. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 72,604 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,209,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,495,000 after purchasing an additional 907,532 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 216,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

