Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of XNCR traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. 205,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,660. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Xencor by 3.7% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

