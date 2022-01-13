Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00061522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00077804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.53 or 0.07600121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,529.01 or 0.99840730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

