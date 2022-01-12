Pendle Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $41.66 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00061250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00077778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.64 or 0.07630918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,373.82 or 0.99554133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007923 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

