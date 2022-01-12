The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $538.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. Children’s Place posted sales of $472.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Children’s Place.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Children’s Place stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 295,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,732. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 529.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.