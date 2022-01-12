$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.60. 1,184,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.74.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

