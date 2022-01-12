SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.20 Million

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $397.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $395.40 million and the highest is $399.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $396.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Barclays raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

SPX FLOW stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 555,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.66. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 132.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.