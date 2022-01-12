Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ebix Call Options (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,151 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,166% compared to the average volume of 565 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after acquiring an additional 223,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ebix by 1,690.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 170,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ebix by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. Ebix has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ebix’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.