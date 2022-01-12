MixMarvel Price Tops $0.0147 on Exchanges (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $68.85 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

